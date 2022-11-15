Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,604 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Eagle Materials worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average is $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.