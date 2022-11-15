Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 30,367 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of Ichor worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 17.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ichor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.98 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

