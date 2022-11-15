Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,571 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of APA opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

