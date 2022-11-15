Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Werner Enterprises worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 73,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

Werner Enterprises Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.