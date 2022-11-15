Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Delek US worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Delek US by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

DK opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

