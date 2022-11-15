Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Brigham Minerals worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MNRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

