Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 34,709 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of ChampionX worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ChampionX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,743,000 after buying an additional 2,065,566 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,973 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,481 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,019,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 804,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

