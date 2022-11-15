Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 665,542 Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 665,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,565,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.66% of Artivion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $5,068,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Artivion stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $504.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.36.
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
