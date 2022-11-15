Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,898 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of NorthWestern worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 108.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 366.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NorthWestern by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.51. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

