KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,461,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335,900 shares during the period. KE makes up about 9.2% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of KE worth $98,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in KE by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in KE by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 61,104 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in KE by 309.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in KE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 343,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491,040. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of -2.10. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays raised their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

