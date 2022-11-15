KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Raised to €70.00 at Morgan Stanley

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €69.00 ($71.13) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Barclays increased their target price on KBC Group from €59.90 ($61.75) to €61.00 ($62.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($69.07) to €68.00 ($70.10) in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($69.07) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

KBC Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

