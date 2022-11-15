Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Emilio Hirsch Acquires 59,300 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 59,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $49,812.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,715,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kaleyra Trading Up 13.3 %
KLR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 709,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $13.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaleyra (KLR)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.