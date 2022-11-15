Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Emilio Hirsch Acquires 59,300 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 59,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $49,812.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,715,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kaleyra Trading Up 13.3 %

KLR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 709,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $13.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kaleyra

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the first quarter worth about $237,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 18.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,116,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 197.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 157,568 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 448,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

