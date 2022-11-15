Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Plans GBX 7.80 Dividend

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kainos Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 1,453 ($17.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5,050.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,317.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,251.01. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 954.50 ($11.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,970 ($23.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNOS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($15.86) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

