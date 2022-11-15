Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Juva Life Trading Up 10.6 %
OTCMKTS JUVAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,051. Juva Life has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
Juva Life Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juva Life (JUVAF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.