Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Juva Life Trading Up 10.6 %

OTCMKTS JUVAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,051. Juva Life has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc acquire, owns, and operate in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

