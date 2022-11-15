Jurie Wessels Purchases 740,000 Shares of Vanadium Resources Limited (ASX:VR8) Stock

Vanadium Resources Limited (ASX:VR8 – Get Rating) insider Jurie Wessels acquired 740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,840.00 ($32,778.52).

Vanadium Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Get Vanadium Resources alerts:

About Vanadium Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vanadium Resources Limited, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Australia and South Africa. The company explores for vanadium, copper, zinc, and lead. It holds 100% interest in the Quartz Bore project that consists of an exploration license covering an area of approximately 15 square kilometers located in the West Pilbara province; and the Steelpoortdrift Vanadium project located in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.