JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.41 Billion Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,901,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.87% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $2,407,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 702.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,120 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,937,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 256,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $61.43.

