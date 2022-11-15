JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,523,129 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 11.52% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,239,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. 77,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,369. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

