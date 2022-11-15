JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 120 Price Target

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.53) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

LON VOD opened at GBX 97.93 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,626.28. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

