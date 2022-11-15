JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target to €50.00

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($48.45) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NN Group from €50.60 ($52.16) to €53.80 ($55.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NN Group from €56.50 ($58.25) to €59.80 ($61.65) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,309. NN Group has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

