JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,642,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 0.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $5,184,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:BBJP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,008 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.