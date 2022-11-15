Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 25.4% in October

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Jones Soda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Soda stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Jones Soda as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

Shares of JSDA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 75,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

