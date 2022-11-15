Jo Natauri Sells 187,059 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

Flywire Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of FLYW traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. 1,428,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,407. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Flywire by 65.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

