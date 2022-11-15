J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Up to $137.97

Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.97, but opened at $149.22. J&J Snack Foods shares last traded at $146.52, with a volume of 264 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.49.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.24%.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $568,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 70.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,544,000 after purchasing an additional 89,237 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.