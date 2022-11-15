Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€210.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €210.00 ($216.49) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($210.31) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($195.88) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($216.49) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($180.41) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($172.16) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €161.95 ($166.96) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($140.00) and a fifty-two week high of €175.90 ($181.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €166.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €163.99.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.