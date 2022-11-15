Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of Japan Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $4,420.25 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,420.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4,573.83. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $4,420.00 and a 52-week high of $4,900.00.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

