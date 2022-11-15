Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of Japan Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $4,420.25 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,420.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4,573.83. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $4,420.00 and a 52-week high of $4,900.00.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Real Estate Investment (JREIF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.