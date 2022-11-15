James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

JHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JHX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 50.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

