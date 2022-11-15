Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $1,330,000.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,339. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,029 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after buying an additional 1,755,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after buying an additional 1,182,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after buying an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

