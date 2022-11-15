J Sainsbury plc Declares Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

J Sainsbury Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JSAIY opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.47) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 161 ($1.89) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.71) to GBX 184 ($2.16) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.29) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

