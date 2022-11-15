J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.
J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.14. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
