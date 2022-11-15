J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.14. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.