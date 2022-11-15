IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at SVB Leerink

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IsoPlexis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

IsoPlexis Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ ISO opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 10.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of IsoPlexis

In related news, SVP Richard W. Rew II bought 20,000 shares of IsoPlexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sean Mackay acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,588.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 65,506 shares of company stock worth $128,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IsoPlexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the first quarter worth $103,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IsoPlexis by 180.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

