iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 157,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,368,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 57,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. 63,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,326. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

