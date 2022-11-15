iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,506 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $78,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $110.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

