iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unionview LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,395,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,038,000 after purchasing an additional 370,088 shares during the period.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,136. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $107.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.98.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
