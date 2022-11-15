iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.90% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 148,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth $7,270,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 521,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.51. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,952. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

