iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Increased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $240.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.