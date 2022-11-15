iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. 210,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,576. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $71.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 784,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 536,702 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,453,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,872,000 after purchasing an additional 185,839 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

