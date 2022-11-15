iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,393,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.56. 51,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $107.88.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

