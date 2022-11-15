iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,363,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after acquiring an additional 135,721 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,591,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 96,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FLOT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. 3,108,680 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

