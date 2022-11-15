iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Raised by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $61,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.91. The stock had a trading volume of 54,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

