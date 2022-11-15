iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Roundview Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 190,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,635. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $115.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

