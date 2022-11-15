iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Holdings Cut by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $23,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.92. 76,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,530. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18.
