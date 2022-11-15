iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,759.6% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 54,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,717. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

