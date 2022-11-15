Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE IRM traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,884 shares of company stock worth $655,953. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

