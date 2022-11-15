IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $615.68 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $615.68 million and $8.89 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005906 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000147 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

