Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $41.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 2.1 %

INVH stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

