Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 15th (ABX, BNFT, BRFS, LNKB, MCHP, MPWR, MRVL, MU, NDAQ, NXPI)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 15th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a sector weight rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens to an equal weight rating.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a hold rating.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens to an equal weight rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a hold rating.

