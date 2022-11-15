Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 15th (ABX, BNFT, BRFS, LNKB, MCHP, MPWR, MRVL, MU, NDAQ, NXPI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 15th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a sector weight rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens to an equal weight rating.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a hold rating.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens to an equal weight rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a hold rating.

