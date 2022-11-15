Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AppLovin (APP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AppLovin (NYSE: APP):

11/11/2022 – AppLovin was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

11/10/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – AppLovin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

11/1/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $53.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. 88,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $113.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,655,000 after buying an additional 390,451 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in AppLovin by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,496,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 596,975 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 61.2% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AppLovin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

