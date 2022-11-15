Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AppLovin (APP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AppLovin (NYSE: APP):
- 11/11/2022 – AppLovin was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 11/10/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – AppLovin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.
- 11/1/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $53.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. 88,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $113.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
