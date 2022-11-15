Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TechTarget (TTGT)

TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2022 – TechTarget had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – TechTarget had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – TechTarget was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

11/10/2022 – TechTarget was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

10/12/2022 – TechTarget is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TTGT stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $39,756,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 217,298 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,442,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $11,451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after buying an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

