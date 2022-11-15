Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.20. 2,269,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.53 and a 200 day moving average of $293.55.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

