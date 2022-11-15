Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. 12,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

